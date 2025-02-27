Nicholls State University students to lead inaugural Coastal Conservation Summit this March, raising awareness and inspiring future advocates

The Nicholls State University organization, “Louisiana’s Restoration Generation,” has announced an inaugural event aiming to raise awareness about coastal conservation and inspire the next generation of coastal advocates.

Several Nicholls students and professors, alongside their sponsor Restore the Mississippi Delta, are pleased to present the first-ever Louisiana’s Restoration Generation Coastal Summit, which aims to explore the unique issues we face in coastal Louisiana.

“The Summit is aimed to open eyes and encourage high school and college students in the community recognize the extreme threats our coast is facing, and the ways it can impact our culture, history, and future generations,” said Nicholls State University student representative, Anne Morgan Simmons, during the recent Terrebonne Parish Council meeting. “Our mission is not just to educate, but to inspire others to take action to protect our ecosystem and coast.”

The Coastal Summit will take place March 12, 2025 from 9:00 AM-3:00 PM at the Cotillion Ballroom at Nicholls State University. The Summit will feature presentations and panel discussions, coastal and cultural vendors, Cajun music from Lafourche Parish, presentation of Nicholls Student Research, and more.

“If we can educate as many people as possible, we can ensure that the future of our parishes will be in good hands going forward,” continued Simmons.

Louisiana’s Restoration Generation is a movement of college students who know their actions can change the future of Coastal Louisiana. This public relations campaign seeks to engage the college student population on issues of concern in Coastal Louisiana, encourage students to explore career paths in restoration industries, and inspire students to become conservation advocates for Coastal Louisiana.

Louisiana’s Restoration Generation is a project of the Nancy Sanderson Matherne Institute for Global Communication and the Department of Mass Communication at Nicholls State University. It is sponsored by the Restore the Mississippi River Delta Coalition.

To register for their first annual Summit, or for more information about Louisiana’s Restoration Generation, please click here.