Nicholls State University to resume in-person classes on Monday

Nicholls State University has announced that normal, in-person classes on Monday, January 27, 2025.

The university bookstore and cafeteria have has reopened as of today Friday. Student residents may begin moving back into their residence halls on Friday and over the weekend.

Our campus receives utilities from the City of Thibodaux, so water issues being experienced in other areas do not affect campus. Continue to monitor email, the university website and social media channels for updates.