Nicholls State University’s newly-renovated Colonette Dance Studio officially opens

Supported by funding from the state of Louisiana and donors John and Palma Shaver, the newly-renovated Nicholls State University Colonette Dance Studio is officially open.

John Shaver is the nephew of the gym’s namesake – Richard Castles “Squee” Shaver, a second-year freshman who aspired to become an engineer when he passed away during a scuba diving accident in Lake Pontchartrain. He was 19 years old at the time and was remembered as a talented musician who played the drums, banjo and piano. Shaver Gymnasium, built in 1955, was named after him.

In 2020, John; his wife, Palma (BA, ‘80; MEd, ‘96); and their daughter, Mary Shaver Frey (BS, ‘14) donated $10,000. Richard Shaver’s brother, Charles Shaver, donated an additional $5,000. This contribution aided in renovating the gym to be used as a socially distanced classroom in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Renovations included adding air conditioning, installing LED bulbs in the light fixtures, painting ceilings, refinishing the gym floors and the removal of old wooden bleachers.

Since then, the Shaver Family has gifted the university annually, helping alleviate the costs of other campus projects, including the Colonette’s Dance Studio.

“We recognize the vital role Nicholls plays in our community and are extremely honored to lend this support to the university. It is our hope that by valuing higher education and the college experience, we can assist Nicholls in achieving and sustaining its future goals,” said Palma Shaver.

Colonettes Coach Allison Hall said, “The new Colonelette Dance Studio is a major milestone for our program. For the first time, we have a dedicated space to train and grow. The studio enhances our program by providing a professional environment with the proper floors, mirrors, and space for our training,” said Colonettes Coach Allison Hall. “The studio not only improves our technical skills, but it strengthens our team’s identity by having a space to call our own. As our program continues to grow and excel, the studio will play a key role in recruitment, offering future dancers a glimpse into the supportive, high-level environment we are building. The space showcases support and recognition to our team, and we are extremely honored and grateful to have our very own studio.”

To learn more about donating to Nicholls, visit nichollsfoundation.org.