Nicholls to host second annual Gala and Awards for Excellence

The second annual Nicholls State University Gala and Awards for Excellence is set to take place on Friday, March 21, 2025, from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Bollinger Memorial Student Union Cotillion Ballroom.

The evening celebrates the achievements of Nicholls’ distinguished alumni and supports the Nicholls Scholarship Fund , providing outstanding students with the resources needed to further their education.

“Last year’s Gala and Awards for Excellence was a tremendous success, bringing together our alumni, supporters and community to celebrate 75 years of excellence and achievement. We’ve taken valuable feedback from attendees to enhance the experience this year. The event will be more social and engaging, introducing a refreshed dining service and shifting to cocktail attire for a more relaxed yet elegant atmosphere. We’re excited to welcome everyone back for an unforgettable evening celebrating the accomplishments of the Nicholls family.” said Paige Pierce, director of Nicholls Alumni Federation.

The cocktail-attire event will begin with drinks, chef-inspired stations featuring heavy hors d’oeuvres, and a silent auction . Then at 7:30 p.m., the Awards for Excellence Ceremony begins, with the night concluding at 9 p.m.

Individual tickets are $125 each and include complimentary cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. Nicholls Alumni Federation Members can purchase individual tickets at a discounted rate of $100 each. Please call 985-448-4111 to donate auction items, ask questions or to receive the Alumni Federation Member discount code.