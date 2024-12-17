Nicholls Unveiled Bust Honoring Alumnus and Former Dean

Nicholls State University unveiled a bust to honor Dr. O. Cleveland Hill, an esteemed alumnus and former dean of the College of Education who holds a significant place in the University’s history.

The unveiling occurred on December 7 before the men’s Colonel basketball team took on the UNO Privateers, making it a meaningful occasion for the Nicholls community. The bust will remain in Stopher Gymnasium to honor Dr. Hill’s legacy, not only as an athlete but as a scholar, leader and trailblazer at Nicholls State University.

A ceremony was held at the Arlen B. Cenac Greenhouse before the unveiling with remarks from Mrs. Demetria Hill-Sloan and Ms. Christina Hill, Hill’s daughters, Jonathan Terrell, Nicholls vice president of collegiate athletics and athletic director, Donald Landry, former Nicholls coach and athletic director, Nick Nelson, Hill’s longtime friend, Tom Bruno, the bust’s sculptor and Dr. Hill himself.

“We are honored to recognize Dr. Hill’s historic contributions to Nicholls,” said Jay Clune PhD, Nicholls president. “His spirit and dedication to education and athletics have created a lasting legacy at our institution. This bust will serve as a reminder of his remarkable journey and the doors he opened for future generations.”

Dr. O. Cleveland Hill, a Mississippi native, was offered a scholarship and recruited to play basketball at Nicholls in 1968, becoming the first Black athlete to play for the University. As a sophomore, his teammates voted him team captain, making him the first non-senior to serve in that position in school history. Hill was named team MVP for the 1969-70, 1970-71 and 1971-72 seasons.

During Hill’s senior season, the Colonels made it to the NAIA playoffs, the first time a Colonel basketball team advanced to post-season competition in school history. Hill finished his Nicholls basketball career in 1972 as the all-time leading scorer and rebound leader.

In 1973, just two months after receiving his undergraduate degree from Nicholls, Hill joined the army despite being the first player in Nicholls’ history to be drafted into the professional leagues. Hill was drafted by the Seattle SuperSonics of the NBA and the Kentucky Colonels of the now-defunct ABA. During his three years of active duty, Hill played on the Armed Forces basketball team, conducted basketball clinics for the State Department in Amman, Jordan, and was selected to the All-Army team.

In 1975, Hill returned to Nicholls as a student assistant basketball coach while he worked to complete his Master of Education degree. After receiving his MEd in 1979, Hill served as the head basketball coach and assistant football coach at East Thibodaux Junior High School. Two years later, Hill was hired as an assistant basketball coach at Nicholls. He remained at Nicholls as an assistant professor of physical education and later became the director of student teaching.

After completing his doctorate in education in 1993, Hill made history again, becoming the University’s first Black administrator as the dean of the College of Education in 1999. He later retired as dean in 2006 and was honored with the title of professor emeritus. After retirement, Hill worked as principal of MAX Charter School, served on the Thibodaux Regional Medical Center Board of Directors and continuously worked with the University of Holy Cross in New Orleans.

Hill was named the 2018 Mr. Louisiana Basketball, the highest honor bestowed annually by the Louisiana Association of Basketball Coaches to someone who has made a significant, long-term contribution to basketball at any level in the state. In 2022, Nicholls honored Hill with the naming of the College of Education and Behavioral Sciences building now known as Dr. O. Cleveland Hill Hall. That fall, he was also the 111th Commencement Ceremony guest speaker.

Dr. O. Cleveland Hill is one of the most respected individuals in Nicholls history, making a substantial impact on the university’s legacy. The bust will serve as a tribute to his remarkable achievements and enduring impact on the University.