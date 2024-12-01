Rebowe announces retirement; Rybacki to be named head coach

Following four playoff appearances and three Southland championships, Nicholls State University football head coach Tim Rebowe has announced his retirement after 10 years at the helm of the Colonels.

Defensive coordinator Tommy Rybacki , who served on Rebowe’s staff for all 10 seasons, will be named the 11th head coach in program history, Nicholls Vice President for Athletics Jonathan Terrell announced.

“I cannot begin to tell you how thankful I am to have been the head coach at Nicholls State University,” Rebowe said. “My family and I are so very grateful to have served this school, community, and surrounding area for the past 10 years. It truly has been an honor and privilege to have been in this position of leadership. To all the players, past and present, coaches, staff and administration — THANK YOU. Dr. Clune and JT, your support has been incredible. The journey could not have been a success without you. It is time to turn the page and see what the next chapter of life will be.”

Rebowe leaves Nicholls as the all-time leader in victories with 57. In conference play, the Colonels posted a 48-30 mark in the Southland, highlighted by championships in 2018, ’19, and ’23. In addition to an FBS win over Kansas in 2018, Rebowe wrapped up his career with a 55-39 record against FCS competition.

Rebowe led the Colonels to one of the most impressive turnarounds in the FCS in the 2010s. From 2011-14, Nicholls won a total of six games, with four being non-Division I, and a 0-12 season in ’14 capped the tenure. Rebowe was introduced as head coach a day after the ’14 finale, which was the program’s largest margin of defeat in Southland play in team history. The loss also extended the Colonels’ losing streak to 18 games, but Rebowe led his squad to a win over HCU in Year 1 to end the streak at 23.

After guiding the Colonels to a winning conference record in 2016 at 5-4, the first since 2005, Nicholls earned an at-large berth in the 2017 FCS playoffs with an 8-3 campaign. The Colonels then finished the regular season in ’18 with another 8-3 record, which included a win over Power 5 Kansas and the program’s second SLC title. The next season ended with back-to-back Southland championships and a third straight playoff appearance.

In his ninth season in 2023, Rebowe led Nicholls to the program’s first outright Southland Conference title and third overall during his tenure. The Colonels won all but one league game by double figures, outscoring opponents 33.2 points per game to 16.0 ppg. Rebowe was named Southland Coach of the Year and was also recognized as a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award, given to the top coach in the FCS.

“I am incredibly proud of my best friend, mentor, and brother, Tim Rebowe , as he steps away from the game after 38 remarkable years,” Jonathan Terrell said. “Tim earned the opportunity to retire on his own terms, and while it was a shock when he told me he thought it was time, I deeply respect his decision. I encouraged him to take a couple of weeks to reflect, but he was resolute—his mind was made up.”

“Tim has been more than just the head coach of Colonel Football for the past 10 years; he’s been a true leader and a cornerstone of this program. His impact extends far beyond the field, touching every corner of our university community. While we’ll miss seeing him on the sidelines, I know he’ll continue to be an incredible ambassador for Nicholls State University, staying right here in Thibodaux as one of our biggest fans. We wish Tim nothing but the best as he transitions into this next chapter, and we are deeply grateful for all he’s done to elevate our football program and our University. Thank you, Coach Rebowe—you’ve left a legacy that will inspire generations to come.”

“People often comment to me how great of a football coach Tim Rebowe is,” said Dr. Jay Clune, Nicholls State University President. “My reply is, ‘he’s a great football coach, but he’s an even better human being.’ He recognizes that his job is not just about winning football games—although he’s won a lot of football games—but in developing young men who will become husbands, fathers, business and community leaders one day. And his impact in the university, local community and region is immeasurable.”

“Rare is the situation in which the head football coach has to convince the Athletic Director and President that now is the right time for him to retire. It’s difficult for me to envision Colonel Football without Tim and Kim Rebowe. The saving grace in all this is that they’re staying in the community and staying connected to Nicholls.”

Rybacki takes over the program after leading the defense to a record-breaking campaign. Nicholls finished the regular season ranked 12th in total defense while setting a new school single-season record in rushing yards allowed with 83.9, which ranked fourth in the nation. The defense also had 29 turnovers gained, third best in the FCS, helped by 19 interceptions which ranked third as well.

“Nicholls State University and the Thibodaux community is a special place,” Rybacki said. “I am humbled and extremely grateful to Dr. Clune and Jonathan Terrell for their trust in me to lead this program. Under the direction of Coach Rebowe, Nicholls Football has established a proud tradition of success and I look forward to leading this program to its next championship.”

“I cannot think of a person who is more prepared and qualified to lead Nicholls Football into the future. Tommy is so knowledgeable in all facets of the game,” Rebowe said. “His dedication and workmanship will be unmatched as he leads young men into the next phase of the program.”

“Two years ago, Coach Tim Rebowe and I had a candid conversation about his plans for the future,” Jonathan Terrell said. “At that time, he shared his intention to retire within the next five years. During those discussions, we talked about finding someone who not only understands but embodies the culture, values, and identity that have made Nicholls a special place. We both agreed there was one clear choice: Tommy Rybacki . Though this decision was never made public, Coach Rybacki turned down multiple opportunities over the years to remain committed to this program, knowing he was positioned to lead Nicholls when Coach Rebowe decided to retire. That time has come, and today, we are thrilled to announce Tommy Rybacki as the new head coach of Nicholls Football.”

“Coach Rybacki has spent the past 10 years as our defensive coordinator, where his energy, intelligence, and dedication to the game have been instrumental in our success. He is a student of the game, a leader of men, and a perfect fit to continue and elevate the winning culture here at Nicholls. Tommy, along with his wife Meredith and their two daughters, Celia and Corinne, are elated to continue their journey with the Nicholls family. Please join me in welcoming Coach Rybacki as the next head coach of the Nicholls Colonels!”