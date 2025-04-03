Shell Nicholls collaboration to restore native species habitats

Nicholls State University and Shell Pipeline Company have signed a memorandum of understanding that outlines efforts to enhance pollinator habitat along terrestrial pipelines. The purpose of this agreement is to collaborate and increase pollinator habitat, while establishing a framework for ongoing cooperation between Nicholls and Shell to enhance pollinator habitat and overall habitat quality along pipeline right-of-ways.

Native pollinators, such as bees, wasps and butterflies, are an integral part of ecosystem function and play a crucial part in maintaining a healthy ecosystem. Unfortunately, due to habitat loss and other anthropogenic factors, populations of many pollinator species have declined. Pipeline right-of-ways provide an ideal opportunity to improve pollinator habitat by promoting native flowering plants and installation of nesting habitat such as bee boxes for native pollinators.

Nicholls State University and Shell installed 16 bee boxes along a pipeline right-of-way in Thibodaux near Burma Road as a pilot project. The bee boxes were constructed on campus using The HUB makerspace. Different hole sizes were monitored for native pollinator nesting activity.

Bee boxes were used by a variety of native pollinators including carpenter, leafcutter, mason and resin bees along with several types of wasps. The boxes were also used by frogs, lizards and spiders. Additionally, 58 species of birds have been identified on the right-of-way. The success of the pilot project exceeded expectations, and the collaboration will support future efforts to improve pollinator habitat on right-of-ways and in our communities.