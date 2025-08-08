Southland slate set for Nicholls men’s basketball

The Southland Conference announced Wednesday its 2025-26 men’s basketball league schedule, which features a 22-game slate for the Nicholls State University men’s basketball team. View the schedule here.

Nicholls will play a home-and-home with all 11 teams. The Colonels begin the SLC schedule with two home games in December, hosting UIW (Dec. 6) and HCU (Dec. 17). League play ends at home as well with contests against in-state rivals Southeastern (Feb. 28) and McNeese (Mar. 2).

January features five home games with a matchup against East Texas A&M (Jan. 3) starting off the New Year. Nicholls will be at home just three times in February thanks to a four-game Texas road swing — UIW (Feb. 14), HCU (Feb. 16), SFA (Feb. 21) and Lamar (Feb. 23).

Entering his third season as head coach, Tevon Saddler has already made history in his short tenure by leading the Colonels to back-to-back 20-win seasons for the first time in school history. Nicholls claimed 13 SLC victories in both campaigns to finish third in the standings before going on to reach the Southland Tournament championship in 2023 and then making the semifinals last season.

The 2026 Southland Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament will be hosted by McNeese in Lake Charles, starting on March 8.