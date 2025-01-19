UPDATE: Nicholls transitions to remote learning amid wintry weather concerns

UPDATE SUNDAY 1/19/25:

Due to the impending winter weather and uncertainty of road conditions, Nicholls will move to all remote operations and academic delivery for Tuesday, January 21 and Wednesday, January 22.

Please contact your instructor or supervisor if conditions prohibit you from working remotely.

Food service will continue to be provided to students living on campus. Residents should monitor emails and advisories from the Office of Residential Living on meal times and options.

We ask that the campus community remain off the roadways if possible. As always, remain weather-aware and obey law enforcement officials regarding road closures. Continue to monitor your email, the university website and university social media accounts for updates.

FRIDAY 1/17/25:

With the increasing threat of a mix of wintry precipitation early next week, university officials have decided to switch to remote delivery of classes for both Tuesday, Jan. 21 and Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025. Faculty and Staff should bring laptops home today in preparation for online courses and remote work.

To limit potential disruption to academic delivery, the early decision was made that all classes are being switched to remote delivery. Students are encouraged to refrain from being on campus and not return until the anticipated return to normal class delivery on Thursday, Jan. 23.

We are anticipating remote work for staff on Tuesday and Wednesday as well. However, as forecasts continue to lack confidence in actual weather conditions expected for those days, please continue to monitor Nicholls website and your university emails for any updates regarding work schedules. We will also include any decisions related to the Little Colonels Academy in our weekend communications.

Students living on campus should plan their return to campus at their discretion and remain safe. Residence halls will reopen on schedule, but students may wish to delay their return until the university resumes on-ground activities on Thursday Jan. 23, 2025. Food service support will be provided to students living on campus. Residents should monitor emails and advisories from the Office of Residential Living on meal times and options.