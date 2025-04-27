Wings Unfolded: The Journey of Opera Performance at Nicholls State University

Terrebonne High senior Casen Guidry commits to wrestle for Huntingdon College in AlabamaApril 26, 2025
Nicholls State University is set to host its annual opera production of Wings Unfolded: The Journey of Opera. Production times are Thursday, May 1, and Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Talbot Hall.
The production will feature members of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra; Nicholls music majors and minors; Bridge to Independence students; Nicholls alumniand faculty from as far as China and Bulgaria; Max Charter students and international artists.
Opera scenes within the production include:
- Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s – Don Giovanni, Die Zauberflöte, and Cosi Fan Tutte
- Ruggero Leoncavallo’s – I Pagliacci
- George Gershwin’s – Porgy and Bess
- Giuseppe Verdi’s – Aida
Admission to the opera is $20, and tickets can be purchased here.