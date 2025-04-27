Wings Unfolded: The Journey of Opera Performance at Nicholls State University

April 26, 2025
April 26, 2025

Nicholls State University is set to host its annual opera production of Wings Unfolded: The Journey of Opera. Production times are Thursday, May 1, and Saturday, May 3, at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, May 4, at 3 p.m. at the Mary and Al Danos Theater in Talbot Hall.

The production will feature members of the Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra; Nicholls music majors and minors; Bridge to Independence students; Nicholls alumniand faculty from as far as China and Bulgaria; Max Charter students and international artists.

Opera scenes within the production include:

  • Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s – Don Giovanni, Die Zauberflöte, and Cosi Fan Tutte
  • Ruggero Leoncavallo’s – I Pagliacci
  • George Gershwin’s – Porgy and Bess
  • Giuseppe Verdi’s – Aida

Admission to the opera is $20, and tickets can be purchased here.

Nicholls State University

Photo provided by Nicholls State University.

