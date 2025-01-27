Woodside Energy contributes $150K to Nicholls CROWN and Legacy Leaders

Woodside Energy donated $150,000 to the Nicholls Foundation to support the University’s CROWN and Legacy Leaders programs. These academic support programs and organizations were formed in 2018 and 2019 based on data analytics of student achievement.

Legacy Leaders is an academic organization that unites students who are women of color through celebrating common and individual experiences, ultimately guiding participants to flourish and succeed in all facets of life. The organization seeks to empower women of color to see their intrinsic worth and foster a legacy of mentorship, leadership, equality, academic success and professionalism.

“Woodside is a beacon of hope for Legacy Leaders. The funds they’ve so generously provided will be used towards academic, professional and leadership events and programs that elevate the next generation of women of color and reinforce their value, worth and dignity while forging a future for their success,” said Dr. Arati “A.J.” Jambotkar Watson, Nicholls instructor of English and Legacy Leaders coordinator.

Since its inception, Legacy Leaders has accomplished a great deal in fostering academic and social engagement through activities such as: socials, women’s leadership conferences, team-building events, community service activities, an end-of-the-year awards brunch and recruitment events among continuing and first-time Nicholls students.

With support from Woodside Energy, in fall 2024, Legacy Leaders launched its Living-Learning Community. LLCs play a key role in fostering lasting friendships and valuable career and academic connections. The Legacy Leaders LLC is dedicated exclusively to its members, creating an environment where they can grow closer, stronger and more cohesive during their time at Nicholls and beyond. This focused community will help ensure that the bonds formed remain meaningful and enduring throughout their personal and professional journeys.

The Colonels Retention of Winners Network, launched in 2018, is a program designed to create a structured environment to retain and increase graduation rates among first-year, Black males, which data indicated were being retained and graduated at lower levels than their peers. By expressing empathy for their unique experiences and needs, the program can acknowledge, challenge and connect participants to a supportive collegiate network.

“Woodside has been an outstanding pillar of support for our CROWN Brotherhood. These funds will help support academic, interpersonal and community engagement for personal and collective growth among Black/African-American mentees and mentors through field trips, open discussions with professionals, community service and brotherhood events. Woodside’s financial support fuels opportunities for Black men to connect, learn and cultivate their purpose towards their career through initiatives such as weekly study halls, Mentor vs Mentee basketball and bowling events, common book read-and-discuss events, professional guest lectures and off-campus events and conferences,” said Farren Clark, assistant professor of speech and CROWN coordinator.

The CROWN program experience consists of events that foster continued interaction between first-year freshmen mentees and upperclassmen mentors in CROWN. In addition, the CROWN Living Learning Community allows members to live near each other on campus and engage in a designated space in the residence hall with a new cohort welcomed every fall semester. During mentees’ first fall semester, a CROWN leadership studies course is taken, creating a true cohort-style, first-year experience for new mentees.

CROWN participants develop self-management through modeling and mentoring, actualize their distinctive voices through academic exploration, leadership experiences, and creative expression and build lasting connections that cultivate momentum toward their purpose.

Participants in CROWN and Legacy Leaders are paired with peer mentors who provide academic, emotional and social support to better equip them for success. Through their first year and beyond, these mentees will grow and become mentors for future groups of students. These academic programs address students’ needs by providing structure, support, community and resources at no charge to students.