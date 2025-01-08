No mail will be delivered tomorrow, January 9, 2025 in recognition of a national day of mourning for the late former president Jimmy Carter.

The closing of Executive Departments and Agencies within the Federal Government coincides with the 39th president’s funeral, which will take place in Washington, D.C. on the same day.

Banks will largely remain open as this is not an official federal holiday, but post offices will be closed, mail delivery suspended, as well as a day off for most non-essential government employees.

To read the full Executive Order from President Joe Biden, officially released on December 30, 2024, please click here.