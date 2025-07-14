Officials track disturbance moving towards Gulf, estimate 30% chance of tropical development

RUNAWAY TEEN: Coden CruzJuly 14, 2025
All eyes are on the Gulf this week as local weather services track a potential tropical development.
There is currently a 30% chance of tropical development near the northern Gulf Coast. As of right now, the system is located just off the eastern coast of Florida.
Regardless of tropical development, there is a high threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding beginning this Wednesday through the weekend. The next name for a tropical development is Dexter.
“This disturbance will have my full attention this week as we see how things play out. I’m still not overly concerned about intensity, maybe a weak depression or storm,” said New Orleans based meterologist Zack Fradella. “Slow moving, tropical moisture with some spin usually yields a flood risk. To what extent? We don’t really know at this point but some impacts are likely from this “thing” Wednesday through Friday.”
Now is the time to get a plan– Aalack of awareness and preparation is common in all major hurricane disasters. Know your vulnerabilities and what steps you should take to help reduce the effects of a hurricane disaster.
Understand Warnings
- Hurricane Watch: Conditions are possible in your area, usually within 36 hours.
- Hurricane Warning: Conditions are expected in your area, usually within 24 hours.
Evacuation Tips
- If advised to evacuate by authorities, do so promptly.
- Create a family communications plan—designate a contact outside the storm area.
- Pack emergency supplies: water, food, protective clothing, blankets, or sleeping bags.
- Secure your home: unplug appliances, shut off electricity and water, and secure loose outdoor items.
Before the Storm
- Monitor local news for updates.
- Check and restock your emergency kit.
- Fuel up your vehicle.
- Board up windows and secure outdoor furniture.
- Set refrigerators/freezers to the coldest settings.
- Store safe drinking water.
- Review your evacuation plan.
For a complete list of storm preparation guidelines, visit the LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness “Get a Game Plan” website at https://getagameplan.org/ and download the FEMA smartphone application to access important safety tips on what to do before, during, and after a hurricane.