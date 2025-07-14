Officials track disturbance moving towards Gulf, estimate 30% chance of tropical development

RUNAWAY TEEN: Coden Cruz
July 14, 2025
RUNAWAY TEEN: Coden Cruz
July 14, 2025

Radar provided by Zack Fradella.

All eyes are on the Gulf this week as local weather services track a potential tropical development.

 

There is currently a 30% chance of tropical development near the northern Gulf Coast. As of right now, the system is located just off the eastern coast of Florida.

 

Regardless of tropical development, there is a high threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding beginning this Wednesday through the weekend. The next name for a tropical development is Dexter.

 

“This disturbance will have my full attention this week as we see how things play out. I’m still not overly concerned about intensity, maybe a weak depression or storm,” said New Orleans based meterologist Zack Fradella. “Slow moving, tropical moisture with some spin usually yields a flood risk. To what extent? We don’t really know at this point but some impacts are likely from this “thing” Wednesday through Friday.”

 

Now is the time to get a plan– Aalack of awareness and preparation is common in all major hurricane disasters. Know your vulnerabilities and what steps you should take to help reduce the effects of a hurricane disaster.

 

Understand Warnings

  • Hurricane Watch: Conditions are possible in your area, usually within 36 hours.
  • Hurricane Warning: Conditions are expected in your area, usually within 24 hours.

 

Evacuation Tips

  • If advised to evacuate by authorities, do so promptly.
  • Create a family communications plan—designate a contact outside the storm area.
  • Pack emergency supplies: water, food, protective clothing, blankets, or sleeping bags.
  • Secure your home: unplug appliances, shut off electricity and water, and secure loose outdoor items.

Before the Storm

  • Monitor local news for updates.
  • Check and restock your emergency kit.
  • Fuel up your vehicle.
  • Board up windows and secure outdoor furniture.
  • Set refrigerators/freezers to the coldest settings.
  • Store safe drinking water.
  • Review your evacuation plan.

 

For a complete list of storm preparation guidelines, visit the LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness “Get a Game Plan” website at https://getagameplan.org/ and download the FEMA smartphone application to access important safety tips on what to do before, during, and after a hurricane.

STAFF
STAFF

Related posts

July 14, 2025

RUNAWAY TEEN: Coden Cruz

Read more