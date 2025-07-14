Officials track disturbance moving towards Gulf, estimate 30% chance of tropical development

All eyes are on the Gulf this week as local weather services track a potential tropical development.

There is currently a 30% chance of tropical development near the northern Gulf Coast. As of right now, the system is located just off the eastern coast of Florida.

Regardless of tropical development, there is a high threat for heavy rainfall and flash flooding beginning this Wednesday through the weekend. The next name for a tropical development is Dexter.

“This disturbance will have my full attention this week as we see how things play out. I’m still not overly concerned about intensity, maybe a weak depression or storm,” said New Orleans based meterologist Zack Fradella. “Slow moving, tropical moisture with some spin usually yields a flood risk. To what extent? We don’t really know at this point but some impacts are likely from this “thing” Wednesday through Friday.”

Now is the time to get a plan– Aalack of awareness and preparation is common in all major hurricane disasters. Know your vulnerabilities and what steps you should take to help reduce the effects of a hurricane disaster.

Understand Warnings

Hurricane Watch: Conditions are possible in your area, usually within 36 hours.

Hurricane Warning: Conditions are expected in your area, usually within 24 hours.

Evacuation Tips

If advised to evacuate by authorities, do so promptly.

Create a family communications plan—designate a contact outside the storm area.

Pack emergency supplies: water, food, protective clothing, blankets, or sleeping bags.

Secure your home: unplug appliances, shut off electricity and water, and secure loose outdoor items.

Before the Storm

Monitor local news for updates.

Check and restock your emergency kit.

Fuel up your vehicle.

Board up windows and secure outdoor furniture.

Set refrigerators/freezers to the coldest settings.

Store safe drinking water.

Review your evacuation plan.

For a complete list of storm preparation guidelines, visit the LA Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness “Get a Game Plan” website at https://getagameplan.org/ and download the FEMA smartphone application to access important safety tips on what to do before, during, and after a hurricane.