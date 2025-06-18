Oldest Retail Establishment in Terrebonne Parish Marks 150 Year Anniversary

Chauvin Brothers Inc., the oldest retail business in Terrebonne Parish, recently marked their 150th anniversary.

Through five generations of leadership, Chauvin Brothers has maintained a steady mission, focused on growth and development in communities throughout the parish and region. The company remains dedicated to providing quality products and personalized service to meet building project needs across the tri-parish area.

“On June 13, we were honored to celebrate Chauvin Brothers, Inc., the oldest retail business in Terrebonne Parish, as they marked 150 years of excellence, service, and resilience in our community,” said the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce. “From humble beginnings to a lasting legacy over five generations— Chauvin Brothers, Inc. is a shining example of commitment, craftsmanship, and community. Here’s to 150 more!”

Rooted in the bayou region since its inception, Chauvin Brothers, Inc. has consistently worked to overcome coastal adversity by supporting resources that promote growth and reinvestment into local communities. The company continues to build not only properties, but lasting relationships with community members—relationships that help identify needs and foster partnerships with leaders and advocates to advance progress across the region.

Photos provided by the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

In attendance at the celebratory event was Parish President Jason Bergeron, who presented an official proclamation and Key to the City celebrating Chauvin Brothers, Inc.

Chauvin Brothers stands on a strong foundation of business principles, encouraging a loyal and long-serving staff to remain invested in finding innovative ways to promote both the company and the community it serves.

The team shares a collective commitment to creating a successful environment for Terrebonne Parish and remains dedicated to that investment for years to come.

For more information about Chauvin Brothers, Inc., please visit their Facebook page.