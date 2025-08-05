Oleander Hotel in Grand Isle officially added to National Register of Historic Places

The Oleander Hotel, a two-story structure that has withstood time and storms on Louisiana’s only inhabited barrier island, has officially been added to the National Register of Historic Places—a significant milestone in the campaign to preserve and restore one of the last historic hotels on Grand Isle.

The Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation confirmed the hotel’s listing on July 25, recognizing the Oleander as a rare example of Louisiana Coastal Vernacular architecture, a style that has all but vanished from the island due to repeated hurricanes and development.

“This is a huge step forward in our effort to restore the Oleander Hotel as a visitor and cultural center,” said Mayor David Camardelle. “We’re so grateful to everyone who has supported this project—from community members to major donors—and we’re especially thankful to Allyson Hinz, who worked closely with Restore Grand Isle to prepare the nomination.”

Hinz, a recent graduate of Tulane University’s School of Architecture and Historic Preservation, documented the building’s architectural and historical significance. “The Oleander Hotel serves as a preserved snapshot of its time, illustrating the evolution of coastal vernacular practices on Grand Isle,” she wrote in the nomination. Hinz noted the structure’s retention of original materials such as wood siding, windows with wooden frames, and doors throughout the building.

Commissioned by Grand Isle resident John Ludwig, the 30-room Oleander Hotel opened in April 1929, before a road even existed to reach the island. According to local lore, Governor Huey P. Long once told Ludwig, “If you build a hotel, I will build a road.” Just two years after its opening, Louisiana Highway 1 was completed, connecting the Oleander—and Grand Isle—to the mainland.

The hotel remained in business for decades before closing in the 1990s. It now stands as the sole surviving historic hotel from Grand Isle’s early resort era. Restore Grand Isle, the nonprofit leading the preservation effort, plans to transform the structure into a visitor center, museum, and community space that showcases the island’s culture and resilience.

To date, the organization has raised $293,000 toward a $400,000 fundraising goal, with support from individuals and major donors across the country. That leaves just $107,000 left to secure the building and begin critical renovations.

“Being listed on the National Register brings national recognition and opens doors for state and federal support,” said Ronnie Sampey, executive director of Restore Grand Isle. “This project will be a major boost for the island and help us preserve a symbol of Louisiana history, architecture, and coastal resilience for future generations.”

How to Help

Donations can be made online at: https://restoregrandisle.com/oleander-hotel/ or by mail to: Restore Grand Isle, P.O. Box 1102, Grand Isle, LA 70358

To join the cause, contact Ronnie Sampey, (985) 226-3766, restoregrandisle@gmail.com.

