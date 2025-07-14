One dead in early morning motorcycle crash on North Canal Boulevard

On Sunday, July 13, 2025, at approximately 01:23 AM, the Thibodaux Police Department Traffic Division began investigating a single vehicle fatal crash on North Canal Boulevard near the intersection of Glenwild Drive. The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Glenn Mitchell Jr.

The preliminary investigation revealed that Glenn Mitchell Jr. was riding a 2010 Harley-Davidson motorcycle northbound on North Canal Boulevard, approaching the intersection of Glenwild Drive. For reasons still under investigation, Glenn Mitchell Jr. traveled off the roadway to the left, stuck a traffic sign, and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Glenn Mitchell Jr., who was wearing a DOT approved helmet, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Impairment is a suspected factor in this crash. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Glenn Mitchell Jr. and will be submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation. While the cause of this crash remains under investigation, we urge all motorists to prioritize safety on the roads. Avoid driving while distracted or impaired at all costs, as these choices can pose serious threats to yourself and others sharing the road. Stay focused, alert, and responsible whenever you get behind the wheel. Your commitment to roadway safety is a crucial step toward ensuring the well-being of everyone in our community.