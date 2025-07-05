Opioid Awareness Events scheduled at Terrebonne Parish Libraries throughout July

The Louisiana Department of Health will host a series of Opioid Awareness Events at four Terrebonne Parish library branches on Thursdays throughout July. Each event will provide the same important message, offering community members the flexibility to attend at the location and date that works best for them.

Attendees will learn how to administer naloxone (Narcan), a life-saving medication that can reverse opioid overdoses. The events will also provide information about local resources, support programs, and organizations available to assist those affected by opioid addiction. Additionally, participants will hear testimonies from overdose survivors who are now living healthy lifestyles.

The schedule for the events is as follows:

Thursday, July 10, 6–8 p.m. – Main Branch Library, 151 Library Drive, Houma

Thursday, July 17, 2–4 p.m. – South Branch Library, 4377 Bayouside Drive, Houma

Thursday, July 24, 1–3 p.m. – East Branch Library, 778 Grand Caillou Road, Houma

Thursday, July 31, 1–3 p.m. – North Branch Library, 4130 West Park Avenue, Gray

For questions or more information, contact Dominic Ordoyne at dominic.ordoyne@la.gov or Stacey Martin at stacey.martin@la.gov.