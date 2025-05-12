Our Lady of The Isle reopens after 90 weeks of renovation

After 90 weeks of extensive renovation, Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church—located at 195 Ludwig Lane in Grand Isle—reopened its doors on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a church blessing and altar dedication, sanctifying the newly restored space as a sacred place for worship.

The Mass, celebrated by Archbishop Alfred C. Hughes, Archbishop Emeritus of the Archdiocese of New Orleans, included the anointing, incensation, vesting and lighting of the new altar. First-class relics from St. Francis de Sales, St. Clare of Assisi, St. John Paul II and St. Charles Lwanga were sealed into the altar, a practice which dates back to the early Church. The altar was anointed with the Oil of Chrism to signify that it is set apart solely and exclusively for the celebration of the Eucharist.

With an updated adoration chapel designed for comfort and reverence, the church features many new enhancements including a modern heating and air conditioning system, upgraded lighting, a state-of-the-art sound system, a new roof, and a refreshed coastal-inspired exterior.

The clean, simple design incorporates historical elements from the three architectural eras of the church over the past 107 years. Most notably, the original 1918 Gothic arch has been beautifully integrated into the interior design. At the center of the sanctuary is the preserved crucifix from 1961. Visibly weathered by the storm, it remains a powerful testament to God’s faithfulness during life’s storms. Beneath it, the new altar stands as a focal point—at the center and heart of the Eucharistic celebration.

In addition, the post-Katrina stained glass windows from 2007 remain, now enhanced with the Gothic arch. The church’s candle alcoves have also been updated, featuring elegant new stands as well as statues crafted by Italian sculptor and artist Alexander Kostner which evoke true beauty and reverence.

“Today is a day of immense gratitude and joy,” said Father Mark Toups, pastor of Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church. “Having the church restored is a visible sign that the island is back.” He expressed his gratitude to God and to all those who made this restoration possible. “The very first words we must speak are words of praise to God. Let us give Him the glory, for He has rebuilt not just the walls of this church, but also the hope within our hearts.”

Father Mark also reflected on the journey of faith that brought the parish to this moment. “Our return to this sacred place is a living witness to the fidelity of God—a fidelity that has carried us through the long and painful aftermath of Hurricane Ida. This is about our people—the people of God—who have remained steadfast with patience and perseverance throughout these 90 weeks.”

Father Mark is excited about the future of the Church, and the fact that faith is alive and thriving on the island. And parishioners are overjoyed to have their church back. “We prayed and had confidence that the Lord would provide for us, and he did that today,” said Karl Thayer, parishioner since 1977. “Our little prayers for our little church have really consummated into something beautiful, with the Archbishop consecrating our new altar and church and revitalizing our parish,” he said through tears. “It’s a brand-new day here, and look at our future now—we are blessed.”

Very Reverend Simon Peter Engurait, Diocesan Administrator also shared these words with the community: “Our Lady of the Isle Catholic Church has been a beacon of hope and a testament to the enduring spirit of God’s people in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. As you reunite in this sanctified space, may it ever remind you of God’s unwavering promise, immortal hope, and eternal love.”

Visitors are welcomed to stop by the church on their next visit to the island. Renovations are still underway on the rectory and parish hall.