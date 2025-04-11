Over 10 hunters cited for turkey hunting violations during opening weekend

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Enforcement has announced that in just the first weekend of 2025’s turkey season, agents cited 13 people for alleged hunting violations. Turkey season opened statewide on April 5, 2025.

On opening day, (April 5, 2025) agents cited the following statewide hunters:

Sam Campo, 57, of Houma, for failing to tag a turkey.

Preston Thompson, 46, of Baton Rouge, for hunting turkeys over a baited area, and hunting turkeys without a basic hunting license, turkey license and without turkey tags in in St. Helena Parish.

James Puckett, 47, of Kentwood, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Tangipahoa Parish.

William D. Coker, 66, of Glenmora, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Rapides Parish.

Joshua C. Johnson, 49, of Glenmora, for possession of an illegally taken turkey and failing to tag a turkey in Rapides Parish.

Shady Johnson, 30, of Glenmora, for hunting turkeys without turkey tags in possession in Rapides Parish.

James Lensing, 38, of Lake Providence, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Morehouse Parish.

Keegan Lewis, 39, of West Monroe, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Ouachita Parish.

Michael Chain, 42, of Bastrop, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Morehouse Parish.

Donnie Goleman, 71, of Bastrop, for hunting turkeys over a baited area in Morehouse Parish.

Michael Alexander, 26, of Ruston, for hunting turkeys while under hunting license revocation in Lincoln Parish.

On April 6, agents cited:

John A. Cook, 60, of Hineston, for discharging a firearm from a public roadway, hunting from a moving vehicle and failing to tag a turkey in Rapides Parish.

Harold S. Holt, 57, of Otis, for possession of an illegally taken turkey in Rapides Parish.

According to the 2025 Turkey Regulations, no person shall hunt or take turkeys by the aid of baiting or on or over a baited area. Hunters are not allowed to place, expose, deposit or scatter corn, wheat or other grain, salt or other feed to lure turkeys to their hunting area.

Also, turkey hunters are required to possess a Louisiana basic hunting license, turkey license and turkey tags. The possession limit on turkey is one gobbler (male turkey) per day and two gobblers per season.

Hunting turkeys over a baited area brings a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Possession of an illegally taken turkey carries a $400 to $950 fine and up to 120 days in jail. Failing to comply with turkey tagging regulations carries up to a $350 fine. Failing to possess basic hunting, turkey hunting licenses and hunting while under hunting license revocation brings up to a $350 fine for each offense.

Hunting from a moving vehicle brings up to a $350 fine. Discharging a firearm from a public roadway carries up to a $50 fine and 30 days in jail.