Over 35 local vendors announced for Reindeer Rowe Christmas Market this weekend

It’s almost that time of year– Thibodaux’s favorite holiday event is coming this weekend!

The annual Reindeer Rowe Christmas Market will return on Saturday, December 7, 2024 to the Warren J. Harang Auditorium, with dozens of local vendors gathering for a one-stop holiday shopping experience.

“Reindeer Rowe is an exclusive annual Christmas market, proudly hosted by the Thibodaux Service League,” reads a statement about the event. “Each year, this beloved local tradition brings together over 30 premier vendors under one roof, offering a unique holiday shopping experience that showcases the best in fashion, unique gifts, and festive goods. It’s the perfect opportunity to get all your Christmas shopping done, all while supporting local businesses and giving back to our community.”

In addition to local vendors, kids will be able to take a trip to Santa’s Land– enjoying holiday crafts, activities, and photos with the jolly old elf himself. Tickets for Santa’s Land can be purchased here.

General Admission entrance to Reindeer Rowe begins at 8:00 AM and will remain open until 4:00 PM.Tickets are $10 per person. Kids ages 12 and under are free. For more information, and to purchase tickets, please click here.

