Over 40 pallets of supplies collected locally for Texas flood relief

The Houma-Thibodaux community has rallied to help those impacted by the fatal flooding in Texas.

In just one day, more than 40 pallets of supplies and $6,250 in gift cards were collected across the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux to aid our neighbors in Texas.

All photos provided by the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux.

“Because of you, families in need are receiving vital help, hope, and a reminder that they are not alone,” said the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. “Please continue to keep the affected communities in your prayers as recovery efforts continue.”

Goods donated ranged from paper towels, to diapers, to cleaning supplies, to VISA gift cards to help those affected buy supplies and food.

For more information, please visit the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Facebook.