Over 400 local students celebrate inclusion at Terrebonne Parish’s 2nd Annual Adapted Easter Egg Hunt

The Terrebonne Parish School District Special Education Department recently held its 2nd Annual Adapted Egg Hunt, bringing Easter fun to students with disabilities.

The event took place over two days this past week, including over 400 children with disabilities from both East and West side public schools.

“This event is for kids who might not be able to participate in or enjoy a typical egg hunt,” said organizer Erica Lambert. “As the mother of two boys with special needs, I see how much support my family has received over the years and how much of a difference it has made– I don’t want any family or child to think they are alone.”

Over 15,000 eggs were placed across the fields with designated sections for elementary, middle, and high school participants. Beeping eggs were included for those visually-impaired students, while larger ones were provided for those with mobility impairment. When the students finished hunting, they exchanged their eggs for a prize.

“This is just such a great time for students to have fun and meet other kids like them,” continued Erica. “I’ve personally watched my boys make friends from students at other schools that they may not hav otherwise met. It’s a wonderful event for everyone.”

The TPSD Special Education Department wishes to thank the following agencies and vendors for supporting their 2025 Adapted Easter Egg Hunt:

Terrebonne Parish Consilidated Government and Parish President Jason Bergeron

Manning Children’s Hospital

Oschner’s Hospital

Bayouland Families Helping Families

Entergy

Raising Cane’s

SCLHSA

Terrebonne Parish Special Olympics

Terrebonne ARC

Medicaid

Cusps and Capabilities

Terrebonne Parish Library

Louisiana Lions Clubs

Chick-Fil-A

McLindon Family Foundation

PALS Sports

Adaptive Bikes

Houma Fire Department

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office

Houma Police Department

For more information, please visit the Terrebonne Parish School District on Facebook.