Overnight Closure: LA 182 Ramps on U.S. 90 Eastbound

Terrebonne Parish artist Abbie Bourgeois wins statewide LDWF License Card Contest with alligator photograph
March 26, 2025
Terrebonne Parish artist Abbie Bourgeois wins statewide LDWF License Card Contest with alligator photograph
March 26, 2025

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the LA 182 ramps on U.S. 90 eastbound in Raceland will be closed overnight tonight for road work starting at 6pm and reopening at 7am Thursday morning.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office - Press Release

Related posts

Photograph by Abbie Bourgeois.

March 26, 2025

Terrebonne Parish artist Abbie Bourgeois wins statewide LDWF License Card Contest with alligator photograph

Read more