Overnight warming shelter available in Terrebonne Parish

In response to the upcoming cold weather, the Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) has announced the opening of an overnight warming shelter at Dumas Auditorium. The shelter will operate from 5 p.m. to 9 a.m. on the following dates:

Monday, January 6, 2025

Tuesday, January 7, 2025

Wednesday, January 8, 2025

While the shelter provides a warm space overnight, it is important to note that it is not a 24-hour facility. Individuals utilizing the shelter are encouraged to bring their own food, cots, and other necessary items, as these will not be provided.

To support those in need, day bags and water will be supplied by the Terrebonne Churches United Food Bank.

For additional details, residents are encouraged to contact Terrebonne Parish authorities.