Paisley Park Resale celebrates 10 years of style and savings for Terrebonne Parish families

Paisley Park Resale in Houma is celebrating 10 years of bringing stylish, affordable baby goods to the Terrebonne Parish families.

Owner and founder Jennifer Robinson opened Paisley Park after noticing a need for a children’s resale store in the bayou area. “I was visiting my mother in law in Ponchatoula with my newborn, and she didn’t have many baby items at her house, so I had load down my car with everything. It was a hassle,” explained Jennifer. “As soon as I got there, she brought my to a local second-hand baby store and we stocked her house with everything I’d need for an affordable price. It was so convenient, and I knew immediately we needed something like this in Houma.”

Photos provided by Paisley Park.

Now, 10 years later, Paisley Park is still going strong and helping families in the local area. The store sells gently used items every mother needs– including activity tables, bassinets, bouncers, carriers, changing tables, clothes, gates, highchairs, and more.

“It feels pretty incredible to reach this milestone. I remember opening the store as a mom of two, with a nine-month-old on my hip, with people asking me if I was sure I could do this,” continued Jennifer. “To reach 10 years is so exciting. We still have so much room to grow, and it’s really fun to think about what’s to come in the future.”

Photos provided by Paisley Park.

In honor of their 10 year anniversary, Paisley Park will host a special event and toast at 10:00 AM on June 21, 2025 at 6861 West Park Avenue in Houma. Sales and special offerings will include 5 for $10 maternity fashions, 10 for $10 bodysuits and onesies, 4 for $10 sleepers/footed pjs, B1G1 50% off toys shoes and uniforms, 50% off 4th of July and swimwear, and a tent sale up to 60% off items. There will also be 10 $10 gift cards, a mom’s basket, and a kid’s basket given away.

For more information on Paisley Park, please visit their Facebook or website.