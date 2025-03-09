PAR Guide to 2025 Constitutional Amendments: What does a vote ‘for’ or ‘against’ mean?

LDWF to host Father-Child weekend camping experience this AprilMarch 8, 2025
The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana 2025 Guide covers the potential impact of four constitutional amendments the public will consider on the March 29 ballot. This nonpartisan, educational review helps you understand the issues and the proposed changes so you can develop your own positions on each proposition.
PAR’s website (parlouisiana.org) contains more information about the constitutional amendments, including the longer version of what is presented here.
- Early Voting: March 15-22 (excluding Sunday, March 16) from 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Election Day: March 29, 2025 from 7 a.m.-8 p.m.
- The deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 25 by 4:30 p.m (other than military and overseas voters). You can request an absentee ballot online through the Voter Portal or in writing through your Registrar of Voters Office.
- The deadline for a registrar of voters to receive a voted absentee ballot is March 28 by 4:30 p.m. (other than military and overseas voters).