Parish Pride Workday: A team effort by TPCG employees to enhance Terrebonne

Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government (TPCG) hosted its inaugural Parish Pride Workday this week, uniting employees from various departments for a day of hands-on community improvement. This new initiative allowed workers to step out of their usual office routines and into the heart of the parish, where they collaborated to enhance public spaces for residents and their families.

All photos provided courtesy of TPCG.

Volunteers from departments such as Human Resources, Quality of Life, and Administration rolled up their sleeves and got to work. Projects included trimming trees, painting park equipment, pressure washing, and completing other tasks to beautify local parks. Their efforts were focused on Lee Avenue Park, Rio Vista Park, and Authement Street Park, resulting in significant improvements to these cherished community spaces.

Parish President Jason Bergeron expressed his enthusiasm for the initiative, saying, “Parish Pride Workday gave TPCG employees the opportunity to step away from the office for a moment and work together to beautify our parish. We were able to trim trees, paint park equipment, pressure wash, and complete other necessary projects to ensure residents and their families have access to clean, safe parks.”

The success of this first Parish Pride Workday underscores the dedication of TPCG employees to improving the quality of life for Terrebonne Parish residents. Bergeron added, “This project wouldn’t have been possible without the combined effort of our parish workers, department heads, and administration who helped to put this together. I especially want to thank Ryan Page and his team in Human Resources/Risk Management for coming up with this idea and working hard to bring it to life. We hope to continue doing projects like this in the future to improve our communities and move Terrebonne forward.”