Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs among headliners for 2025 New Orleans Jazz Fest

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced the official lineup for their 2025 festival!
“This spontaneous, momentous scene—this meeting of jazz and heritage—has stood for decades as a stirring symbol of the authenticity of the celebration that was destined to become a cultural force,” reads a write up from the Jazz & Heritage Festival’s official website. “From the very beginning, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was envisioned as an important event that would have great cultural significance and popular appeal. The Festival was the culmination of years of discussions and efforts by city leaders who wanted to create an event worthy of the city’s legacy as the birthplace of jazz.”
The 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will taker place over two weekends, from Thursday, April 24, 2025 through Sunday, May 4, 2025. To purchase your tickets or for more information, please click here.
The 2025 headliners will feature the following musicians:
- Pearl Jam
- Dave Matthews Band
- Luke Combs
- Lil Wayne & The Roots
- Lenny Kravitz
- Kacey Musgraves
- Santana
- John Fogerty
- Burna Boy
- HAIM
- Cage The Elephant
- Laufey
- Bryson Tiller
- Harry Connick, Jr.
- Patti LaBelle
- Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue
- My Morning Jacket
- Gladys Knight
- Joan Jett and the Blackhearts
- Cheap Trick
- Babyface
- Diana Krall
- Goose
- The Revivalists
- Banda MS
- Irma Thomas
- Tank and The Bangas
- Branford Marsalis
- Kamasi Washington
- The Wailers feat. Julian Marley
- Big Freedia
- Ledisi Sings Nina
- PJ Morton
The rest of the lineup is as follows:
