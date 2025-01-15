Pearl Jam, Dave Matthews Band, Luke Combs among headliners for 2025 New Orleans Jazz Fest

The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival has announced the official lineup for their 2025 festival!

“This spontaneous, momentous scene—this meeting of jazz and heritage—has stood for decades as a stirring symbol of the authenticity of the celebration that was destined to become a cultural force,” reads a write up from the Jazz & Heritage Festival’s official website. “From the very beginning, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival was envisioned as an important event that would have great cultural significance and popular appeal. The Festival was the culmination of years of discussions and efforts by city leaders who wanted to create an event worthy of the city’s legacy as the birthplace of jazz.”

Photos provided by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Facebook.

The 2025 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival will taker place over two weekends, from Thursday, April 24, 2025 through Sunday, May 4, 2025. To purchase your tickets or for more information, please click here.

The 2025 headliners will feature the following musicians:

Pearl Jam

Dave Matthews Band

Luke Combs

Lil Wayne & The Roots

Lenny Kravitz

Kacey Musgraves

Santana

John Fogerty

Burna Boy

HAIM

Cage The Elephant

Laufey

Bryson Tiller

Harry Connick, Jr.

Patti LaBelle

Trombone Short & Orleans Avenue

My Morning Jacket

Gladys Knight

Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Cheap Trick

Babyface

Diana Krall

Goose

The Revivalists

Banda MS

Irma Thomas

Tank and The Bangas

Branford Marsalis

Kamasi Washington

The Wailers feat. Julian Marley

Big Freedia

Ledisi Sings Nina

PJ Morton

The rest of the lineup is as follows:

For more information, please visit the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival on Facebook.