Planned Parenthood to close all Louisiana operations this September

Reproductive health clinic Planned Parenthood has announced they will cease all operations in Louisiana due to lack of access to federal funding.

The nonprofit, which has operated in Louisiana for more than 40 years, will close all doors on September 30, 2025.

Planned Parenthood’s clinics provide birth control, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, cancer screenings, and other health care services. Over the past year, the organization provided care to more than 10,600 patients. They have never been licensed to provide abortions in the state of Louisiana, reports WBRZ news.

“We didn’t choose this. Relentless political attacks on reproductive health care forced our hand,” said Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. “We know you have questions, and we will do everything in our power to support patients through this transition and connect them to care moving forward. Thank you for your many years of support.”

Louisiana politicians, including the governor, took to social media to commend this development.

“This is a major win for the pro-life movement here in Louisiana,” said Governor Jeff Landry. “I have fought hard as Attorney General and now as Governor to rid our state of this failed organization. Abortion should never be considered healthcare.”

Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast released the following statement:

“For 40 years, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast (PPGC) has delivered trusted, compassionate health care to people of all backgrounds, identities, and income levels across Louisiana. The care we’ve provided through extraordinary obstacles has changed and saved lives, and we are deeply proud of that legacy.

“In a challenging landscape for all health care providers, and in spite of deep community support for our mission and services, coordinated and sustained political attacks and an increasingly hostile judiciary have blocked our ability to continue serving Louisianans. As a direct result of relentless political assaults, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast will close our two Louisiana health centers and wind down operations in the state on September 30, 2025.

“This is not a decision we wanted to make; it is one we were forced into by political warfare. Anti-reproductive health lawmakers obsessed with power and control have spent decades fighting the concept that people deserve to control their own bodies. These extremists have done everything they can to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood, dismantle public health infrastructure, and block patients from the care they rely on. This cruelty and failed leadership are the reasons we are here today.

“We are not the first Planned Parenthood affiliate to face this reality, and we will not be the last. As many as 200 health centers across the country are at risk of closure if the attempt to ‘defund’ Planned Parenthood by the Trump administration and its backers in Congress is successful. Every health center closure, every patient who goes without care, every undetected cancer and untreated infection is on those lawmakers’ hands.

“Our doors remain open until September 30, and patients can continue coming to PPGC for their care as all services, hours, and locations remain unchanged until then. We will do everything in our power to support Louisiana patients through this transition and connect them to care moving forward.”