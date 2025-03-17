Pointe-aux-Chenes Community announces rebuilding of six more homes, four years after Hurricane Ida devastation

The Pointe-aux-Chenes community is celebrating an important milestone in community rebuilding efforts, four years after Hurricane Ida hit.

In 2021, Hurricane Ida destroyed almost every home in the small fishing village of Pointe-aux-Chenes in lower Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes. Now, the community is celebrating six more homes that have been resiliently rebuilt following the devastation. Two other homes were completed and blessed in August of 2024 with the help of the Lowlander Center, Mennonite volunteers, and the Live Oak Baptist Church.

The Pointe-au-Chien Tribe is dedicated to protecting their lands with restoration efforts. “Tribal members know that their current homes are also at risk of hurricanes, salt water intrusion, and slow erosion. They are, however, determined to stay and rebuild exactly for that reason. Southern Louisiana is the buffer for the rest of the state and the rest of the country; if it erodes, then the state is threatened by the same fate,” reads a statement. “Pointe-au-Chien is willing to stay and weather these storms. To do this, however, they need to rebuild their homes so that the physical structures can weather storms just as well as their inhabitants.”

On March 20, 2025 the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe will host a home blessing at 10:30 AM at 3719 Oak Pointe Road, Montegut, where community members are invited to stay to learn more about the fortified building standards and craftsmanship used in building these six homes. These standards are crucial to rebuilding the rest of the community in a way that will allow citizens to face the future despite the state’s environmental crisis, and attendees will be part of the discussion on the current needs and the projected future funds needed to rebuild the remaining homes and restore vital community functions.

The Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe and its partners are planning food and fellowship to follow the home blessing at Live Oak Baptist Church.

For more information, or to learn more about the Pointe-au-Chien Tribe and their missions, please visit their official website.