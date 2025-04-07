Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA fishing piers, boat launch to be closed for parking area repairs

The fishing piers and boat launch located on Island Road at Pointe-aux-Chenes Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will experience intermittent closures while the parking areas are repaired. The repair job is expected to last for four weeks.

Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA is located in Terrebonne and Lafourche parishes about 15 miles southeast of Houma off Louisiana Highway 665. Available game species include waterfowl, deer, rabbit, squirrel, rails, gallinules and snipe.

All visitors to Pointe-aux-Chenes WMA and all LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License, or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits for more information.

For more information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/pointeauxchenes or contact James Donovan at jdonovan@wlf.la.gov or 504-284-5264.