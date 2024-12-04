Polls reopen this weekend for December 7 election– here’s what to know

Just weeks after 2024 November presidential election, polls are opening back up in Louisiana this weekend.

On December 7, 2024, Louisiana residents will head back to the polls to vote on four proposed Constitutional Amendments. Polls are open from 7:00 AM-8:00 PM. To see where to vote in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, please click here. For more information or questions, please contact the Terrebonne Registrar of Voters, Lafourche Registrar of Voters, or Louisiana GEAUX Vote.

The proposed amendments are as follows:

Proposed Amendment No. 1 –Act 405 (2024 Regular Session) – Proposing to amend Article V, Section 25(C) and to add Article V, Section 25(A)(4) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to the judiciary commission; to require the judiciary commission to conduct certain investigations; to provide for membership of the judiciary commission; to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors; and to provide a ballot proposition. Do you support an amendment to allow the supreme court to sanction a judge upon an investigation by the judiciary commission, and provide that the recommended sanction shall be instituted by the judiciary commission or by a majority of the supreme court, and to provide for the appointment of five members of the judiciary commission?

Proposed Amendment No. 2 – Act 406 (2024 Regular Session) – Proposing to add Article III, Section 16(F) of the Constitution of Louisiana, to provide relative to consideration of appropriations bills; to provide for time periods and required information relative thereto; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters. Do you support an amendment to require that the legislature wait for at least forty-eight hours prior to concurring in a conference committee report or amendments to a bill appropriating money?

Proposed Amendment No. 3 – Act 407 (2024 Regular Session) – Proposing to amend Article III, Section 2(A)(3)(a) and (4)(a) of the Constitution of Louisiana and to add Article III, Section 2(A)(5) of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to regular sessions of the legislature, to allow the legislature to extend a regular session for a limited time period for a specific purpose; to provide for submission of the proposed amendment to the electors; and to provide for related matters. Do you support an amendment to allow the legislature to extend a regular session in increments of two days up to a maximum of six days if necessary to pass a bill appropriating money?

Proposed Amendment No. 4 – Act 409 (2024 Regular Session) – Proposing to amend Article VII, Section 25 of the Constitution of Louisiana, relative to ad valorem tax; to provide for the administration of tax sales of immovable property; to provide for the postponement of taxes under certain circumstances; and to specify an election for submission of the proposition to electors and provide a ballot proposition. Do you support an amendment to eliminate mandatory tax sales for nonpayment of property taxes and require the legislature to provide for such procedures by law; to limit the amount of penalty and interest on delinquent property taxes; and to provide for the postponement of property tax payments under certain circumstances?