Pope Leo XIV names Father Simon Peter Engurait as the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux

Pope Leo XIV has appointed Father Simon Peter Engurait to be the sixth bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux. The announcement was made this morning in Rome by Archbishop Christophe Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States.

Bishop Elect Engurait has served as the Diocesan Administrator in the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux since January 2024, upon the passing of Bishop Mario Dorsonville. He previously served as the Vicar General since 2017 and has also served as the pastor of St. Bridget Parish since that time as well.

“I did not expect this—I am humbled beyond words that the Holy Father has chosen me, not from outside, but from among the ranks of the priests of this beloved Diocese,” said Bishop Elect Engurait.

“I give thanks to God for the gift of life, for the call to the priesthood, and now, for this new and sacred calling to the apostolic ministry. Everything I am, and all that I hope to be, is by His grace,” he said.

Born in Ngora, Uganda in 1971, Father Simon Peter is one of fourteen children. His early education led him through Catholic seminaries in Uganda before a career in public service, including roles in Uganda’s government and a Master of Business Administration from the Netherlands. During his career, he rose from entry level positions to senior management. While at Katigondo Seminary in Uganda, he had a profound encounter with the Catholic Charismatic Renewal that shaped his spiritual path and ultimately led him back to discern a priestly vocation.

In 2007, he was accepted as a Seminarian for the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux and entered Notre Dame Seminary in New Orleans where he graduated with a Master of Divinity. He was ordained a deacon on May 12, 2012 at St. Bernadette Church in Houma, and on May 25, 2013, he was ordained a priest at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales in Houma— both ordinations by Bishop Sam Jacobs.

He served as Associate Pastor at the Cathedral of St. Francis de Sales, St. Genevieve Catholic Church in Thibodaux and Christ the Redeemer in Thibodaux. In January of 2017, he was appointed as Administrator and later Pastor of St. Bridget Church in Schriever where he has been to date. He has held multiple diocesan leadership positions including Moderator of the Curia, Coordinator of Christian Formation, and most recently Vicar General. He also served as interim Executive Director of Catholic Charities, and as a member of the Presbyteral Council and College of Consultors.

“While I am still shocked by the news that the Lord has asked me to be a bishop, I must admit that knowing the people of this diocese brings me great comfort in saying yes,” said Bishop Elect Engurait. “South Louisiana is home, and I love the people here. It is a privilege to say yes to you as much as I am saying yes to God. I love you, and I consider it a great honor to serve you as your bishop.”