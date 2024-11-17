Possibility of flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall

The Terrebonne Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness issued the following on November 17, 2024 at 1:23 p.m.

Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

WHERE: Portions of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Central Plaquemines, Central Tangipahoa, Coastal Jefferson Parish, Eastern Orleans, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Tangipahoa, Lower Terrebonne, Northern St. Tammany, Northern Tangipahoa, Southeast St. Tammany, Southwestern St. Tammany, St. Charles, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington and Western Orleans and southern Mississippi, including the following areas, Northern Hancock, Northern Harrison, Northern Jackson, Pearl River, Southern Hancock, Southern Harrison and Southern Jackson.

WHEN: From Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

IMPACTS: Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Moisture from Tropical Depression Sara over the Yucatan Peninsula will get pulled northward across the Gulf of Mexico into the central Gulf Coast area ahead of an eastward moving cold front. The unusually high, for mid-November, moisture content of the airmass is likely to produce a large area of heavy rainfall overnight Monday night into Tuesday morning. Three to five inches of rain is expected to fall across much of the watch area during that period, with higher amounts possible.