POV People’s Choice 2025 nominations now open

Point of Vue magazine, our sister publication, is proud to present the 2025 People’s Choice Awards, highlighting the very best of Terrebonne and Lafourche—nominated and voted on by the people who know them best.

We live here. We shop here. We support the local businesses, restaurants, services, and events that make our community thrive. Now it’s your turn to tell us who deserves the spotlight.

With nearly 90 categories, this is your chance to nominate your hometown favorites across a wide range of local spots and services. The list of categories can be viewed here. The nomination period is open now and will continue through April 30. Head to povhouma.com and cast your picks today! After nominations are tallied, the official voting round will take place from May 19 through May 31.

Want to see who took home top honors last year? View the 2024 winners here.