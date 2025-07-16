President Trump signs Senator Cassidy’s HALT Fentanyl Act into law, aiming to curb overdose crisis

Earlier today, President Donald Trump officially signed Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy, M.D.’s HALT Fentanyl Act into law.

“This is a special day. One thing that can’t be ignored is that fentanyl is causing all sorts of overdose deaths in Louisiana and nationwide,” said Dr. Cassidy in a personal video shared on X. “This new law will give law enforcement one more tool to go against the criminals pushing fentanyl. I want fentanyl-free schools, homes, and businesses, and so does President Trump. I’m proud we got this done for the American people.”

The bill, also known as the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of Fentanyl Act or “HALT” Fentanyl Act (S.331), will reclassify the opioid as a Schedule I drug, which will result in harsher penalties for those convicted of fentanyl-related offenses.

The President officially signed the bill into law during a special ceremony at 3:00 PM EDT on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. Read more about the bill in full here.

“I’m proud to work with President Trump to get results that matter for Louisiana families,” continued Dr. Cassidy. “Together, we’re cracking down on fentanyl, cutting reckless spending, creating better jobs, making America healthy again, and securing our border. That’s the kind of conservative leadership people expect, and it’s what we’re delivering.”

Dr. Cassidy was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2014, and currently serves as Chairman of the Health, Education, Labor, & Pensions (HELP) Committee. Dr. Cassidy also serves as a member of the Finance Committee, the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, and the Veterans Affairs Committee. Read more about his career here.