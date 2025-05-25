Press play on summer reading fun with our local libraries

Get ready to read, play, and win this summer as Terrebonne Parish Public Library (TPPL) and Lafourche Parish Public Library (LPPL) launch their 2025 Summer Reading Programs! From May 27 to July 31, readers of all ages are invited to Level Up At Your Library and dive into a season full of books, creativity, performances, and prizes.

How to Play:

Whether you’re joining TPPL’s “Level Up at Your Library” or LPPL’s “Level Up! @ Your Library: Summer Experience 2025,” the rules are easy and the rewards are epic!

Press Play: Register at your local library and pick up a game board (TPPL) or Gamer’s Guide (LPPL) to track your reading and participation.

Keep Score: Read for at least 20 minutes a day and log your progress.

Level Up: Every time you complete 5 days of reading, visit your library to claim a prize.

Bonus Level: Attend at least one library event in June and one in July to earn extra entries.

High Score: Log at least 30 days of reading and attend both monthly events to complete the challenge and be entered into the Grand Prize Drawing.

Live Performances & Events

Both library systems will host a series of high-energy events to keep the excitement going. TPPL readers can look forward to boss-level performers like Crescent Circus, Creature Farm, Harvey Rabbit, Professor Universe, and more — all made possible by the Friends of the Terrebonne Parish Library.

LPPL’s Summer Experience includes art workshops, creative challenges, performances, and themed events to upgrade your imagination and keep the fun going all summer long.

Whether you’re reading to unlock a prize, explore new adventures, or just beat your personal best, Game On at your local library this summer. Visit LPPL or TPPL on social media for updates— and get ready for a summer of fun!