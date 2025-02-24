Protecting Louisiana’s Environment: Raising awareness during National Invasive Species Week

Invasive species aren’t just your in-laws coming to your home unannounced; they are non-native organisms that wreak havoc on the environment and economy when introduced to new areas.

This week, February 24-28, 2025, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is celebrating National Invasive Species Awareness Week, to help educated the public on how to protect Louisiana’s precious environment.

Why are invasive species so bad? Invasive species are harmful to Louisiana because they spread rapidly due to lack of predators, feed on native species and reduce native population sizes, and outcompete native species for food and habitat resources. In addition to this, they also introduce dangerous new parasites and pathogens to the environment.

Just like invasive animal species, invasive plant species can be equally as harmful to the environment. Non-native plants can alter habitats, reduce food for native wildlife, clog waterways, cause changes to pH, and increase water temperature.

Louisiana’s sub-tropical climate provides suitable habitat for invasive species from all over the world. Stopping the spread of invasive species is extremely difficult, but there are things community members can do to slow the spread:

Recognize invasive species and report any sightings to the Aquatic Nuisance Species hotline at (225) 765-3977 or AquaticInvasives@wlf.la.gov.

Never release pets, including aquarium pets, into the wild. Contact LDWF for guidance on proper disposal.

Clean your boat, trailer, and fishing gear to prevent transporting invasive species.

Remove unwanted bait from your boat, live well, or bucket– discard in the trash, NOT the water.

Drain water from your boat, motor, live well, or bilge before leaving a waterbody.

Rinse and dry your boat, trailer, and fishing equipment to remove or kill species

Share this information to spread awareness!

For more information, please visit the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries on Facebook.