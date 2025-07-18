Protecting marshes, preserving culture: Restoring coastal resilience in Pointe-au-Chien

Saltwater intrusion poses a serious threat to the health of Louisiana’s coastal marshes. These fragile ecosystems support rich biodiversity and serve as the foundation for local communities and cultural traditions. As sea levels rise and extreme weather becomes more frequent, the balance between freshwater and saltwater in these environments grows increasingly delicate.

To combat these challenges, Ducks Unlimited is proud to announce the successful completion of the PAC Breach Repair Project in Pointe-au-Chien, Louisiana.

This critical restoration effort was made possible through a partnership with ConocoPhillips and the Pointe-au-Chien Indian Tribe, uniting conservation expertise with local knowledge and commitment. The project addressed a canal breach that was significantly worsened by Hurricane Ida, threatening to accelerate marsh erosion and allow saltwater to encroach even farther into freshwater wetlands.

By installing sheetpile and rip rap, materials commonly used to stabilize shorelines and reinforce infrastructure, DU and partners have restored 45 feet of vulnerable bankline. This strategic repair helps prevent further erosion and reduces saltwater intrusion, directly supporting the long-term health of the surrounding marsh.

The PAC Breach Repair Project is part of the Ducks Unlimited | ConocoPhillips Coastal Wetlands Partnership, a long-standing collaboration dedicated to protecting coastal habitats, cultural heritage, and resilient communities. Together, we’re committed to ensuring that Louisiana’s marshes—and the people and wildlife who rely on them—have a sustainable future.