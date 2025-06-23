QHS Learning Academy celebrates Grand Opening of new Houma location

QHS Learning Academy in Houma recently celebrated the Grand Opening of their new location.

Located at 321 Bayou Gardens Boulevard, the new QHS Learning Academy will continue to serve as a valuable resource for home-schooled students, designed to assist students with learning, interactive activities, and more.

“With a special ribbon cutting and an afternoon full of joy, this milestone marks a bright new chapter for an organization committed to empowering young minds and building brighter futures,” said the Houma-Terrebonne Chamber of Commerce.

Founded by Mrs. Gena Thomas Ross, QHS Learning Academy was created in honor of her brother, Quentin Dion Thomas– a fellow mentor, role model, coach and friend to many local children. Through his vision, Mrs. Gena was inspired to create a safe space for students to thrive and learn at their own pace.

QHS Learning Academy offers after school tutoring for any child in need of Test Prep, Homework Help as well as ACT Prep. For more information on QHS and how to use their services, please visit their Facebook or website.

Photos provided by QHS Learning Academy.