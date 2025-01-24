Raceland Agriculture Complex: New Show Barn opens as part of $3.8M revitalization effort

Earlier this month, LafourcheParish President Archie Chaisson, along with Council members Terry Arabie, Aaron “Bo” Melvin, and Terry Pierce, cut the ribbon on the new Show Barn at the Raceland Agriculture Complex. This new Show Barn replaced the original Show Barn which was heavily damaged by Hurricane Ida and demolished. The facility is now an 8,000 square foot open air structure that provides new animal wash down stations for cattle and RV utility hookups for visitors on the north side of the barn.



Improvements were made to the adjacent existing barn to provide a secondary wash down area and a paved area for pens. With the existing and new barn addition the total facility show space is now approximately 19,000 square feet.

In total the Parish is investing $3.8 million in site repairs and improvements to the Raceland Agriculture Complex. Later this year the new 36,000 square foot, 1,400 seat Rodeo Arena will also be complete.