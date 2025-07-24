Raceland house fire claims the lives of one adult and three children

DPS Principal Assistant Chief Bryan J. Adams is reminding all Louisiana families about the proven life-saving capabilities of smoke alarms following a devastating fatal fire in Lafourche Parish that claimed four lives and injured an additional victim.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, July 24, 2025, Lafourche Parish Fire District 1 responded to a call for a house fire located in the 100 block of Rodriguez Drive in Raceland. Unfortunately, firefighters located the bodies of four victims. One occupant, a 46-year-old woman, was able to escape and was hospitalized.

While official identifications and causes of death are pending with the Coroner’s Office, the victims are believed to be a 20-year-old female, 14-year-old male, 12-year-old female and a six-year old male.

State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue to work to determine the exact cause of this fire. SFM deputies have been unable to confirm whether three smoke alarms inside the home were working at the time of the fire.

“Calls like these are what we dread in the fire service,” said DPS Principal Assistant Chief Bryan J. Adams, “We don’t know what might have made a difference to prevent this fire, but we know in any fire, smoke alarms can give families critical, extra time to escape a fire. Every home should have at least one working smoke alarm protecting them at all times.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office encourages all Louisiana residents to ensure their homes are protected with smoke alarms. If you do not have one or need help installing one, the Operation Save-A-Life program provides free smoke alarms and installation.

Visit lasfm.org to learn more or contact your local fire department to request a free smoke alarm and installation.