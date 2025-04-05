Rape Aggression Defense Course scheduled for April 2025 in Raceland

Young entrepreneurs encouraged to sign up for Bayou Lemonade DayApril 4, 2025
Sheriff Craig Webre announced the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office will host a Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) course on April 21, 23, & 24, 2025, at the LPSO Shooting Range Classroom, located at 3451 Hwy 182 in Raceland. Please note this is a Monday, Wednesday and Thursday schedule.
This self-defense course designed for women will take place over three days. The class will begin at 6 p.m. and end around 9:30 p.m. each day. Participants must attend all three days. Course instruction will be provided by certified R.A.D. instructors from the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The cost of the course is $10 to cover the cost of course materials and is non-refundable. Class size is limited, and advance registration is required. You can register and pay for the course online at www.LPSO.net/classes. The class registration deadline is April 18, 2025, at 11 a.m.
For more information, please call Lucie Morvant at (985) 446-2367 or email Captain Kevin Johnson at kevin-johnson@lpso.net.