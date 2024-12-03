Rare and historic record now available at Lanyap Downtown in Houma

A rare treasure has arrived in downtown Houma just in time for the holidays!

Lanyap Downtown, a small Cajun boutique located right above Downtown Jeaux in historic Houma, has announced they are now carrying “Houma Records-Volume 1-Best Of,” courtesy of Good Earth Records.

This double LP release is extremely rare, and marks the first time this music has been available since the original 45’s were made back in the 1960’s and 1970’s. The release is broken down into four different genres of music, including Bayou Country, Soul and Blues, Swamp Pop, and French Music, playing like a radio show with interviews woven throughout the record from Joe Barry, John Broven, Leroy Martin, Raymond George, Anthony ‘Rod’ Rodrigue, and Eldridge Robicheaux.

Photos provided by Good Earth Records.

These records were pressed at the New Orleans Record Press, with only 200 copies made– and they are officially available for purchase at Good Earth Records in Bay St. Louis and at Lanyap Downtown in Houma.

“Morgan Landry, the owner of Lanyap Downtown, is an old friend of mine– I knew I wanted his shop to be one of the first retailers to carry this piece of history,” said Doug Page with Good Earth Records. “The music was actually recorded in an old building where the Coca-Cola mural is downtown, so I wanted it to have a proper outpost just steps away from where it was originally created. It’s so important for people in Houma to have access to this record.”

Located at 302 Church St. Suite H in Houma (upstairs at Downtown Jeaux), Lanyap Downtown is locally owned and operated Cajun boutique offering a variety of different items, including but not limited to oyster knives, locally-sourced cutting boards, hand-carved spoons, vintage posters, cast iron, hats, seasoning blends, hot sauce, and now this rare record.

Lanyap Downtown is currently open from Tuesday-Saturday from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM. The store can be accessed by a door on the Rotary Centennial Plaza between Downtown Jeaux and Milano– just look for the signs!

If anyone has any personal ties with this album or the musicians involved with it, please share your story with Doug Page at goodearthrecords@gmail.com. For more information, please visit Lanyap Downtown or Good Earth Records on Facebook.