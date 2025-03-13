Ready Start Terrebonne partners with Bayou Community Foundation to fund early childhood education

Ready Start Terrebonne and Bayou Community Foundation are pleased to announce the opening of the new Ready Start Terrebonne Early Education Fund to expand access to high-quality early childhood education for children from birth to age three in Terrebonne Parish. Donations can be made at readystartterrebonne.org/giving.

Businesses and individuals can now make tax-deductible donations to the Ready Start Terrebonne Early Education Fund at Bayou Community Foundation to fund seats at certified local early learning centers for under-resourced families in the parish. Donations to the Ready Start Fund will help prepare local children for academic success, ensure quality childcare for parents to participate in the workforce, and build a stable workforce for local businesses.

“Investing in Ready Start Terrebonne not only builds the foundation of early childhood education, but it also strengthens our community, leading to the success of our local businesses and industries,” says Ready Start Terrebonne Advisory Council member Michael Trahan, Jr., representing T. Baker Smith in Houma.

Research shows that high-quality early care and education (ECE) is one of the best investments we can make for our children, workforce, and economy. However, in Terrebonne Parish, more than 1,400 at risk children birth to age three are not enrolled in an early learning program. Ninety percent of brain development occurs before age five, therefore, early education is crucial.

“Bayou Community Foundation is delighted to work with Ready Start Terrebonne to establish the Early Education Fund and grow the opportunities for every child in Terrebonne Parish to benefit from high-quality education at an early age. In addition, your generous charitable gifts to the Fund will be matched by the Louisiana Early Childhood Education Fund, doubling your impact and increasing opportunities for local children, local businesses and our community to thrive,” says Bayou Community Foundation Executive Director Jennifer Armand.

Donations to the Fund also result in a direct local return on investment. Every dollar invested in ECE yields a $1.78 return to the local economy in purchased goods and services.

Ready Start Terrebonne (RST) is a coalition of community leaders committed to creating a network where all children in our parish, ages birth to three, have access to high-quality, nurturing educational settings. They bring together thought partners to increase access to quality, so our children are ready to learn in kindergarten and have a foundation for future success.

To learn more about Ready Start Terrebonne’s work in our parish, visit at readystartterrebonne.org or call (985) 879-6400. To learn more about Bayou Community Foundation, visit bayoucf.org or call (985) 219-0046.