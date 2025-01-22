Recent storm brings historic 8-12″ of snow to southern Louisiana, most recorded since 1895

The recent snowstorm across the state of Louisiana has broken a century-old record.

With reports of up to 8-12 inches of snow across the bayou region, including in Houma and Thibodaux, has officially been declared a once-in-a-lifetime event for those living in southern Louisiana. The last snowstorm of this magnitude occurred in 1895, leaving 8-22 inches of snow from Lake Charles to New Orleans.

“I will truly never forget this day in New Orleans, Louisiana, and the entire Gulf Coast,” reads a statement from New Orleans-based meteorologist Scot Pilié. “Every person I saw, in awe, excitement, and astonishment witnessing a historic snowfall event.”

Photos provided by Mary Downer Ditch.

In addition to the record snowfall, many places in Louisiana woke up to historic single-digit temperatures, reaching as low as 0 degrees. This morning in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish, lows reached a chilly 12 degrees.

As everyone continues to enjoy day two of this record snowfall, community members are reminded to stay at home and off the roads. Snowy and icy conditions continue, making driving extremely dangerous.

It’s time for another day of historic, snowy fun!