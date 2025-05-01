Record-breaking Love the Boot Week mobilizes 27,000 volunteers to remove 514 tons of litter across Louisiana

Keep Louisiana Beautiful has announced that 26,935 individuals volunteered a total of 81,852 hours at over 1,408 events, removing a record 514 tons of litter in all 64 parishes during Love the Boot Week – Louisiana’s largest litter removal and beautification effort held during Earth Month.

Diverted from the landfill and recycled were 16,503 plastic bottles and aluminum cans. In addition to litter removal, volunteers focused on community beautification, planting 1,204 trees and 3,672 plants, and refurbishing 477 gardens.

“Thank you to the thousands of people who came out to support Love the Boot Week,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. “Litter negatively impacts our environment, our economy, and our quality of life. We need to keep the momentum going to clean up Louisiana.”

Love the Boot Week experienced growth across the board. Using the Independent Sector rate of $29.14, the volunteer value of Love the Boot Week 2025 was $2.4 million. The number of events registered increased by 47%, and the number of volunteers increased by 39%.

“Love the Boot Week has become a movement. The energy around the event this year was electric, and I am grateful to the people of Louisiana who want to clean up and beautify our great state. Let’s love the boot year-round and adopt good habits that will prevent litter from happening in the first place,” said Susan Russell, Keep Louisiana Beautiful executive director.

Participating in Love the Boot Week were 31 colleges and universities, 171 K-12 schools, 117 individuals and family groups, 117 businesses, 286 non-profit organizations, and 271 governmental entities. Impact numbers continue to grow with the support and leadership from the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and state departments.

Visit KeepLouisianaBeautiful.org to stay engaged with Keep Louisiana Beautiful throughout the year. Learn about and access litter prevention tips, grant opportunities, youth educational resources, how to check out clean up supplies at your local library through Get Down & Clean Up, how to get your business involved in the Clean Biz Partnership, and how to get involved with your local KLB Affiliate.

Love the Boot Week is made possible with support from Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser. Sponsors include Coca-Cola, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana, Cox Communications, New Orleans & Co., Energy Transfer, ExxonMobil, LA Capitol Federal Credit Union, LyondellBasell, Visit Jefferson Parish, EMR Group, Hotel Monteleone, Unum Group, Keep St. Bernard Beautiful, Visit St. Bernard, Allegiance Health Network, Baker Donelson, Cajun Coast, Cameron Parish Tourist Commission, Texas Brine Company, LLC, Winn Dixie, Avoyelles Commission of Tourism, Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau, The Advocate-Times-Picayune, Lamar Advertising, AdSource Outdoor, and The Crawfish App.