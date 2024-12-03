Recreational and Commercial Seasons for Lane Snapper in Louisiana Waters have now closed

The recreational and commercial seasons for Lane Snapper in Louisiana waters has closed as of December 2, 2024, and will reopen on January 1, 2025.

The decision was made by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Madison Sheahan, following notification by NOAA Fisheries that the Federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico will close for the recreational and commercial harvest of Lane Snapper on November 26, 2024, and will reopen on January 1, 2025.

Data indicate that the 2024 annual catch limit of 1,088,873 pounds is projected to be met by November 26, 2024. Compatible season regulations in state waters are preferable to provide effective rules and efficient enforcement for the fisheries, and to prevent overfishing of the species in the long term.

Effective with this closure, no person shall recreationally harvest or possess Lane Snapper in Louisiana or Federal waters. Additionally, no person shall commercially harvest, possess, purchase, barter, trade, sell, or attempt to barter, trade, or sell Lane Snapper in Louisiana or Federal waters.

The prohibition on sale/purchase of Lane Snapper during the closure does not apply to those that were harvested, landed ashore, and sold prior to the effective date of the closure and were held in cold storage by a dealer or processor, provided appropriate records in accordance with R.S. 56:306.5 and 56:306.6 are properly maintained.