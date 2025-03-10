Red Cross Volunteers will be available in Houma this week to help residents qualify for assistancce

Were you affected by Hurricane Francine? Red Cross volunteers will be available at the Houma Red Cross Office at 209 Goode Street this week to help those whose residence suffered major damage to qualify for assistance.

Making landfall in Terrebonne Parish in early September 2024, Hurricane Francine damaged homes and businesses and disrupted lives across Louisiana. In addition to shelter, food, relief supplies, and comfort for disaster survivors, the American Red Cross also provided immediate financial assistance to help people whose homes were severely impacted by the disaster purchase necessities like groceries and clothing. The first phase of financial assistance has closed.

The American Red Cross will begin a second phase of financial assistance in February 2025 for people whose homes were severely impacted by Hurricane Francine. This second phase of financial assistance will allow people to continue their recovery, and these funds can be used to help offset the costs of recovery-related needs or impact.

Red Cross volunteers will be present to assist those in Terrebonne and Lafourche Parish from 10:00 AM-6:00 PM on March 11-15, 2025 at the address listed above.

To be eligible for this financial assistance, households must apply for the program and must meet all of the following requirements: