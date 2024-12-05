Regional Military Museum announces special dedication for founder C.J. Christ

The Regional Military Museum has announced a special dedication to founder C.J. Christ during their annual Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day Open House this weekend.

Mr. C.J Christ, a former Air Force pilot and Korean War Veteran, has played a pivotal role in preserving the history of World War II in southern Louisiana. Christ founded the Regional Military Museum in 2006, which features artifacts from the Civil War to the modern-day. Now, the local museum will unveil a portrait of Mr. Christ by local artist Hans Geist, in honor of his dedication to local history.

Alongside the portrait, Board Members of the Museum will dedicate a Jeep hand-painted by volunteers to represent the Air Force for Mr. Christ.

This honor will take place immediately following the Pearl Harbor Remembrance Ceremony, beginning with a guest speaker at 10:30 AM on Saturday, December 7, 2024. In honor of Pearl Harbor’s anniversary, the Regional Military Museum will offer free admission to all guests from 10:00 AM-2:00 PM.

Located near historic downtown Houma, the Regional Military Museum is a 501(c)(3) non-profit dedicated to preserving the memory of those who served. While displaying artifacts from the Civil War to the modern day, the museum also focuses on local history, highlighting the role that the region played in our nation’s past conflicts. For more information, please visit their Facebook page.